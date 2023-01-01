Menu
2019 Chevrolet Camaro

24,000 KM

Details Features

$56,900

+ tax & licensing
$56,900

+ taxes & licensing

Scammell Auto Limited

902-843-3313

2019 Chevrolet Camaro

2019 Chevrolet Camaro

2SS COUPE

2019 Chevrolet Camaro

2SS COUPE

Location

Scammell Auto Limited

232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3

902-843-3313

$56,900

+ taxes & licensing

24,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10408695
  • Stock #: 1659
  • VIN: 1g1fh1r77k0143368

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 1659
  • Mileage 24,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Scammell Auto Limited

Scammell Auto Limited

Scammell Auto Limited

232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3

902-843-XXXX

902-843-3313

