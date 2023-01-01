2019 Chevrolet Equinox

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 3 2 , 9 0 9 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10405287

10405287 Stock #: 23085

23085 VIN: 2GNAXSEVXK6276137

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Charcoal

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 132,909 KM

Vehicle Features Packages Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Push Button Start Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Stability Control Back-Up Camera Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rearview Camera Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Steering Wheel Audio Controls Tire Pressure Monitor Remote Engine Start Rear Bench Seat Keyless Start WiFi Hotspot Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Exterior Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Temporary spare tire Media / Nav / Comm Air Conditioning AM/FM Radio MP3 Player Bluetooth Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Heated Seats Split Rear Seat Pass-Through Rear Seat Heated Front Seat(s) Warranty Warranty Available Convenience Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Proximity Key Power Outlet Additional Features Turbocharged Telematics Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.