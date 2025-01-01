Menu
Account
Sign In

2019 Chevrolet Express

110,895 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Chevrolet Express

Cargo Van 2500 Extended Wheelbase Rear-Wheel Drive

Watch This Vehicle
12684708

2019 Chevrolet Express

Cargo Van 2500 Extended Wheelbase Rear-Wheel Drive

Location

Zacks Auto Sales

339 Prince St, Truro, NS B2N 1E1

902-843-3900

  1. 12684708
  2. 12684708
  3. 12684708
  4. 12684708
  5. 12684708
  6. 12684708
  7. 12684708
  8. 12684708
  9. 12684708
  10. 12684708
  11. 12684708
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
110,895KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GCWGBFGXK1260246

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Stock # 60246
  • Mileage 110,895 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA

Additional Features

Automatic
RWD
Wi-Fi Hotspot

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Zacks Auto Sales

Used 2018 Honda HR-V Lx Awd Cvt for sale in Truro, NS
2018 Honda HR-V Lx Awd Cvt 143,313 KM $18,994 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Subaru Forester 2.5i Sport for sale in Truro, NS
2021 Subaru Forester 2.5i Sport 169,031 KM $24,999 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Regular Cab Long Box 2-Wheel Drive Work Truck for sale in Truro, NS
2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Regular Cab Long Box 2-Wheel Drive Work Truck 12,846 KM $37,699 + tax & lic

Email Zacks Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Zacks Auto Sales

Zacks Auto Sales

339 Prince St, Truro, NS B2N 1E1

Call Dealer

902-843-XXXX

(click to show)

902-843-3900

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Zacks Auto Sales

902-843-3900

2019 Chevrolet Express