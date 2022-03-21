Menu
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

69,000 KM

Details Description Features

$41,995

+ tax & licensing
$41,995

+ taxes & licensing

JG Financing & Auto Sales

902-843-5511

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

4WD Crew Cab 157" LT

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

4WD Crew Cab 157" LT

Location

JG Financing & Auto Sales

8 Treaty Trail, Truro, NS B6L 1V9

902-843-5511

Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

Sale

$41,995

+ taxes & licensing

69,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 8920381
  VIN: 1GCPYDEK7KZ352127

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 69,000 KM

Vehicle Description

JG Financing and Auto Sales- CLEAN 2019 Chevrolet Silverado LT 4WD CREW CAB - 69000KM- Delivery Anywhere In NOVA SCOTIA, NEW BRUNSWICK, PEI & NEW FOUNDLAND! - Offering all makes and models - Ford, Chevrolet, Dodge, Mercedes, BMW, Audi, Kia, Toyota, Honda, GMC, Mazda, Hyundai, Subaru, Nissan and much much more! Call 902-843-5511 or Apply Online www.jgauto.ca/get-approved - We Make It Easy!

 

Try calling one of the sales reps directly!

 

(902) 956-4777 for Christian

 

(902) 956-3878 for Kevin

 

(902) 890-0020 for Josh

 

Here at JG Financing and Auto Sales we guarantee that our pre-owned vehicles are both reliable and safe. Interest Rates Starting at 3.49% This vehicle will have a 2 year motor vehicle inspection completed to ensure that it is safe for you and your family. This vehicle comes with a fresh oil change and fre MVI's for life!!! APPLY TODAY www.jgauto.ca/get-approved

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
Keyless Entry
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Privacy Glass
Turbocharged
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

JG Financing & Auto Sales

JG Financing & Auto Sales

8 Treaty Trail, Truro, NS B6L 1V9

