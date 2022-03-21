2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Certified + E-Tested This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

Sale $41,995 + taxes & licensing 6 9 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 8920381

8920381 VIN: 1GCPYDEK7KZ352127

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 6

Mileage 69,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Tow Hooks Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Daytime Running Lights Stability Control Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Audio Controls Rear Bench Seat WiFi Hotspot Convenience Keyless Entry Power Outlet Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Split Bench Seat Pass-Through Rear Seat Exterior Privacy Glass Additional Features Turbocharged Telematics Bluetooth Connection

