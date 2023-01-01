Menu
Used 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT Premium Plus for sale in Truro, NS

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

70,025 KM

Details Features

$25,995

+ tax & licensing
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT Premium Plus

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT Premium Plus

Location

Auto World Truro

204 Robie St, Truro, NS B2N 1L1

902-895-7444

Logo_AccidentFree

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$25,995

+ taxes & licensing

70,025KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 2C4RDGBG9KR756255

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 70,025 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door

Seating

Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto World Truro

Auto World Truro

204 Robie St, Truro, NS B2N 1L1

902-895-7444

$25,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto World Truro

902-895-7444

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan