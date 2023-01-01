$25,995+ tax & licensing
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan
SXT Premium Plus
Location
Auto World Truro
204 Robie St, Truro, NS B2N 1L1
902-895-7444
Certified + E-Tested
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
$25,995
+ taxes & licensing
70,025KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 2C4RDGBG9KR756255
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 70,025 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Seating
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag
Auto World Truro
204 Robie St, Truro, NS B2N 1L1
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan