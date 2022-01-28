$34,995+ tax & licensing
902-895-7444
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan
GT / 1 OWNER / CLEAN CARFAX / and more!
Location
Auto World Truro
204 Robie St, Truro, NS B2N 1L1
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$34,995
- Listing ID: 8168659
- VIN: 2C4RDGEG8KR648737
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 79,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan GT This is as nice as they come!
NO ACCIDENTS / 1 OWNER / CLEAN CARFAX / and more!
Standout Features for this 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan include:
*Rearview/Back Up Camera
*Power Liftgate
*Remote Engine Start
*Heated Front Seats
*Heated Steering Wheel
*Blind Spot Monitoring
