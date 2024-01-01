$17,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2019 Ford Escape
SE 4WD
2019 Ford Escape
SE 4WD
Location
New Wave Auto Sales
183 Pictou Road, Truro, NS B2N 2S7
902-802-8727
$17,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
97,800KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1FMCU9GD7KUB72533
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # B24-043
- Mileage 97,800 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
CLEAN CARFAX, 4WD (Four-Wheel Drive), 1.5L EcoBoost Engine, 6-Speed Automatic Transmission, Ford SYNC 3 Infotainment System, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Bluetooth Connectivity, Rearview Camera, Keyless Entry, Push-Button Start, Cruise Control, Heated Front Seats, Dual-Zone Electronic Climate Control, Power Driver's Seat, 17-inch Alloy Wheels, Privacy Glass, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lights, Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), Rear Parking Sensors, USB Charging Ports, Auxiliary Input Jack, Wireless Charging, Power Windows and Locks, Reclining Rear Seats, Fold-flat Rear Seats, Electronic Stability Control, Traction Control System, AM/FM Radio with Multiple Speakers, Side-Impact Airbags, Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, MyKey Technology, Roof Rails, Child Safety Seat Anchors, Self-Dimming Rearview Mirror, 60/40 Split-Fold Rear Seats, Scenic Interior Lighting, Battery Saver Feature, Remote Start System.Financing Available Trades Welcome RIDE THE WAVE ADVANTAGE - Every vehicle comes with a fresh oil change and filter at the time of MVI- Every vehicle comes with a brand-new 2-year Nova Scotia Motor Vehicle Safety Inspection- Every vehicle comes with a complimentary 3-month warranty- Every vehicle comes with a full tank of gas- Every vehicle comes with a complete detail- Every vehicle comes with a free Carfax- Every vehicle is undercoated- Every vehicle is delivered for free- $300 referral bonus if friends or family purchase with us as well
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Safety
Child Safety Locks
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From New Wave Auto Sales
2018 Mitsubishi RVR SE Limited 4WD 143,331 KM $17,995 + tax & lic
2021 Mitsubishi RVR SE 4WD 83,711 KM $23,995 + tax & lic
2015 Kia Forte5 EX 125,876 KM $10,995 + tax & lic
Email New Wave Auto Sales
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
New Wave Auto Sales
183 Pictou Road, Truro, NS B2N 2S7
Call Dealer
902-802-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$17,995
+ taxes & licensing
New Wave Auto Sales
902-802-8727
2019 Ford Escape