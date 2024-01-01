Menu
CLEAN CARFAX, 4WD (Four-Wheel Drive), 1.5L EcoBoost Engine, 6-Speed Automatic Transmission, Ford SYNC 3 Infotainment System, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Bluetooth Connectivity, Rearview Camera, Keyless Entry, Push-Button Start, Cruise Control, Heated Front Seats, Dual-Zone Electronic Climate Control, Power Drivers Seat, 17-inch Alloy Wheels, Privacy Glass, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lights, Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), Rear Parking Sensors, USB Charging Ports, Auxiliary Input Jack, Wireless Charging, Power Windows and Locks, Reclining Rear Seats, Fold-flat Rear Seats, Electronic Stability Control, Traction Control System, AM/FM Radio with Multiple Speakers, Side-Impact Airbags, Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, MyKey Technology, Roof Rails, Child Safety Seat Anchors, Self-Dimming Rearview Mirror, 60/40 Split-Fold Rear Seats, Scenic Interior Lighting, Battery Saver Feature, Remote Start System.

Financing Available 
Trades Welcome 

RIDE THE WAVE ADVANTAGE 

- Every vehicle comes with a fresh oil change and filter at the time of MVI
- Every vehicle comes with a brand-new 2-year Nova Scotia Motor Vehicle Safety Inspection
- Every vehicle comes with a complimentary 3-month warranty
- Every vehicle comes with a full tank of gas
- Every vehicle comes with a complete detail
- Every vehicle comes with a free Carfax
- Every vehicle is undercoated
- Every vehicle is delivered for free
- $300 referral bonus if friends or family purchase with us as well

2019 Ford Escape

97,800 KM

$17,995

+ tax & licensing
New Wave Auto Sales

183 Pictou Road, Truro, NS B2N 2S7

902-802-8727

Used
97,800KM
VIN 1FMCU9GD7KUB72533

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # B24-043
  • Mileage 97,800 KM

CLEAN CARFAX, 4WD (Four-Wheel Drive), 1.5L EcoBoost Engine, 6-Speed Automatic Transmission, Ford SYNC 3 Infotainment System, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Bluetooth Connectivity, Rearview Camera, Keyless Entry, Push-Button Start, Cruise Control, Heated Front Seats, Dual-Zone Electronic Climate Control, Power Driver's Seat, 17-inch Alloy Wheels, Privacy Glass, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lights, Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), Rear Parking Sensors, USB Charging Ports, Auxiliary Input Jack, Wireless Charging, Power Windows and Locks, Reclining Rear Seats, Fold-flat Rear Seats, Electronic Stability Control, Traction Control System, AM/FM Radio with Multiple Speakers, Side-Impact Airbags, Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, MyKey Technology, Roof Rails, Child Safety Seat Anchors, Self-Dimming Rearview Mirror, 60/40 Split-Fold Rear Seats, Scenic Interior Lighting, Battery Saver Feature, Remote Start System.Financing Available Trades Welcome RIDE THE WAVE ADVANTAGE - Every vehicle comes with a fresh oil change and filter at the time of MVI- Every vehicle comes with a brand-new 2-year Nova Scotia Motor Vehicle Safety Inspection- Every vehicle comes with a complimentary 3-month warranty- Every vehicle comes with a full tank of gas- Every vehicle comes with a complete detail- Every vehicle comes with a free Carfax- Every vehicle is undercoated- Every vehicle is delivered for free- $300 referral bonus if friends or family purchase with us as well

Exterior

Fog Lights

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Safety

Child Safety Locks

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

