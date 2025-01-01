Menu
<p><span style=text-decoration: underline;><strong>Affordable 2019 GMC SIERRA 1500 LIMITED 4WD – Clean Carfax – Brand New Inspection!</strong></span></p><p> </p><p><em><strong>KEY HIGHLIGHTS!!!</strong></em></p><p>Great Deal + Easy Financing Available!</p><p>We price all of our vehicles below market value for a quick sale! Cash or financing options are available for qualified buyers.</p><p>Auto, 4WD, 5.3L 8cyl,</p><p>30 DAY Powertrain Warranty with Extended Options Available</p><p>200,000 Kilometer's</p><p>Clean Carfax</p><p>Brand new 2-year inspection.</p><p>Fully checked over and certified.</p><p>Tires to match the season.</p><p>Fresh oil change or like-new oil!</p><p>Automatic Transmission</p><p> </p><p><em><strong>FINANCING AVAILABLE!!!</strong></em></p><p>Submit Your Application at www.affordableautosales.ca (http://www.affordableautosales.ca/)</p><p>Call / Text: 902-890-9423</p><p>Email: info@affordableautosales.ca</p>

2019 GMC Sierra 1500

200,000 KM

$22,400

+ taxes & licensing
2019 GMC Sierra 1500

2019 GMC Sierra 1500

Affordable Auto Sales NS

731 Willow Street, Truro, NS B2N 5H2

(902) 890-9423

$22,400

+ taxes & licensing

Used
200,000KM
VIN 2GTV2LEC8K1166200

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 200,000 KM

Affordable 2019 GMC SIERRA 1500 LIMITED 4WD – Clean Carfax – Brand New Inspection!

 

KEY HIGHLIGHTS!!!

Great Deal + Easy Financing Available!

We price all of our vehicles below market value for a quick sale! Cash or financing options are available for qualified buyers.

Auto, 4WD, 5.3L 8cyl,

30 DAY Powertrain Warranty with Extended Options Available

200,000 Kilometer’s

Clean Carfax

Brand new 2-year inspection.

Fully checked over and certified.

Tires to match the season.

Fresh oil change or like-new oil!

Automatic Transmission

 

FINANCING AVAILABLE!!!

Submit Your Application at www.affordableautosales.ca (http://www.affordableautosales.ca/)

Call / Text: 902-890-9423

Email: info@affordableautosales.ca

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

HID Headlights
Tow Hooks

Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Tow Hitch

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Affordable Auto Sales NS

Affordable Auto Sales NS

731 Willow Street, Truro, NS B2N 5H2

(902) 890-9423

$22,400

+ taxes & licensing>

Affordable Auto Sales NS

(902) 890-9423

2019 GMC Sierra 1500