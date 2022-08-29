Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 GMC Sierra 1500

103,392 KM

Details

$37,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$37,500

+ taxes & licensing

Scammell Auto Limited

902-843-3313

Contact Seller
2019 GMC Sierra 1500

2019 GMC Sierra 1500

Limited Elevation Double Cab 4WD

Watch This Vehicle

2019 GMC Sierra 1500

Limited Elevation Double Cab 4WD

Location

Scammell Auto Limited

232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3

902-843-3313

  1. 9307729
  2. 9307729
  3. 9307729
  4. 9307729
  5. 9307729
  6. 9307729
  7. 9307729
  8. 9307729
  9. 9307729
  10. 9307729
  11. 9307729
  12. 9307729
  13. 9307729
  14. 9307729
  15. 9307729
  16. 9307729
  17. 9307729
  18. 9307729
  19. 9307729
  20. 9307729
  21. 9307729
  22. 9307729
  23. 9307729
  24. 9307729
  25. 9307729
  26. 9307729
  27. 9307729
  28. 9307729
  29. 9307729
  30. 9307729
  31. 9307729
  32. 9307729
  33. 9307729
  34. 9307729
  35. 9307729
  36. 9307729
  37. 9307729
  38. 9307729
Contact Seller

$37,500

+ taxes & licensing

103,392KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9307729
  • Stock #: 1365
  • VIN: 2GTV2LEC7K1188978

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 1365
  • Mileage 103,392 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Scammell Auto Limited

2019 GMC Sierra 1500...
 103,392 KM
$37,500 + tax & lic
2015 Toyota RAV4 XLE...
 113,415 KM
$21,900 + tax & lic
2019 Volvo XC90 T6 I...
 94,884 KM
$48,900 + tax & lic

Email Scammell Auto Limited

Scammell Auto Limited

Scammell Auto Limited

232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3

Call Dealer

902-843-XXXX

(click to show)

902-843-3313

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory