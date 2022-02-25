$34,900+ tax & licensing
2019 Harley-Davidson Road Glide Special
Mike's Recreation & Cycle
40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style Touring
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 2-cylinder
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 13,159 MI
Vehicle Description
Mint condition! Financing available! This bike has a $5000 stereo system! It is a Street Glide Special with the 114 ci Milwalkee, Blackedout apes. This bike is completely blackedout!!! blacked out aftermarket exhaust, Stretch bags, painted inner faring, ABS brakes, new style flat scren stereo, navigation, rear mounting hardware for passanger backrest, LED blinkers. SWEET! SWEET! RIDE!!! Super awesome stereo!! CONTACT MIKE AT 902 899-2384 TEXT OR CALL$34,900Year2019MakeHarley DavidsonModelRoad Glide SpecialMileage13159 miEngine114 ciColorRedFuel Systemfuel injectedCooling Systemair cooled
