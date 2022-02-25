2019 Harley-Davidson Road Glide Special

$34,900 + taxes & licensing 1 3 , 1 5 9 M I Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8281314

8281314 VIN: 1HD1KTD1ZRB620773

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Body Style Touring

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 2-cylinder

Passengers 2

Mileage 13,159 MI

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.