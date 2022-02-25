Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Harley-Davidson Road Glide Special

13,159 MI

Details Description

$34,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$34,900

+ taxes & licensing

Mike's Recreation & Cycle

902-899-2384

Contact Seller
2019 Harley-Davidson Road Glide Special

2019 Harley-Davidson Road Glide Special

Financing Available

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Harley-Davidson Road Glide Special

Financing Available

Location

Mike's Recreation & Cycle

40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2

902-899-2384

Contact Seller

$34,900

+ taxes & licensing

13,159MI
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8281314
  • VIN: 1HD1KTD1ZRB620773

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Touring
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 2-cylinder
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 13,159 MI

Vehicle Description

Mint condition! Financing available! This bike has a $5000 stereo system! It is a Street Glide Special with the 114 ci Milwalkee, Blackedout apes. This bike is completely blackedout!!! blacked out aftermarket exhaust, Stretch bags, painted inner faring, ABS brakes, new style flat scren stereo, navigation, rear mounting hardware for passanger backrest, LED blinkers. SWEET! SWEET! RIDE!!! Super awesome stereo!! CONTACT MIKE AT 902 899-2384 TEXT OR CALL

$34,900Year2019MakeHarley DavidsonModelRoad Glide SpecialMileage13159 miEngine114 ciColorRedFuel Systemfuel injectedCooling Systemair cooled

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Mike's Recreation & Cycle

2000 Sea-Doo GTI
 0 KM
$6,200 + tax & lic
2016 Yamaha FJ-09
 19,700 KM
$8,900 + tax & lic
2012 Victory Cross R...
 38,000 KM
$8,900 + tax & lic

Email Mike's Recreation & Cycle

Mike's Recreation & Cycle

Mike's Recreation & Cycle

40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2

Call Dealer

902-899-XXXX

(click to show)

902-899-2384

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory