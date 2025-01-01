Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Excellent condition! Financing available!! Super cool Street Glide !!! All blacked out!!! Rhinehart blacked out pipes, adjustable highway pegs, rear passenger floorboards, passenger backrest mount, good rubber. This bike is in like brand new condition!!<br /><br />$27,900<br />Year    2019<br />Make    Harley Davidson<br />Model    Street Glide Special<br />Mileage    20000 km<br />Engine    114 ci<br />Color    Matte Red<br />Fuel System    fuel injected<br />Cooling System    liquid cooled</p>

2019 Harley-Davidson Street Glide

20,000 KM

Details Description

$27,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Harley-Davidson Street Glide

Special

Watch This Vehicle
12460888

2019 Harley-Davidson Street Glide

Special

Location

Mike's Recreation & Cycle

40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2

902-899-2384

  1. 1745847223
  2. 1745847223
  3. 1745847223
  4. 1745847222
  5. 1745847223
  6. 1745847223
Contact Seller

$27,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
20,000KM
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Cruiser / Chopper
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Mileage 20,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Excellent condition! Financing available!! Super cool Street Glide !!! All blacked out!!! Rhinehart blacked out pipes, adjustable highway pegs, rear passenger floorboards, passenger backrest mount, good rubber. This bike is in "like brand new" condition!!

$27,900
Year    2019
Make    Harley Davidson
Model    Street Glide Special
Mileage    20000 km
Engine    114 ci
Color    Matte Red
Fuel System    fuel injected
Cooling System    liquid cooled

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Mike's Recreation & Cycle

Used 2019 Suzuki Boulevard c90t for sale in Truro, NS
2019 Suzuki Boulevard c90t 16,000 KM $6,900 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Kawasaki Teryx for sale in Truro, NS
2020 Kawasaki Teryx 3,800 MI $14,900 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Polaris RZR S 800 for sale in Truro, NS
2013 Polaris RZR S 800 5,991 MI $8,900 + tax & lic

Email Mike's Recreation & Cycle

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Mike's Recreation & Cycle

Mike's Recreation & Cycle

40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2

Call Dealer

902-899-XXXX

(click to show)

902-899-2384

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$27,900

+ taxes & licensing

Mike's Recreation & Cycle

902-899-2384

2019 Harley-Davidson Street Glide