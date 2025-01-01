$27,900+ tax & licensing
2019 Harley-Davidson Street Glide
Special
Location
Mike's Recreation & Cycle
40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2
902-899-2384
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Cruiser / Chopper
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Mileage 20,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Excellent condition! Financing available!! Super cool Street Glide !!! All blacked out!!! Rhinehart blacked out pipes, adjustable highway pegs, rear passenger floorboards, passenger backrest mount, good rubber. This bike is in "like brand new" condition!!
Year 2019
Make Harley Davidson
Model Street Glide Special
Mileage 20000 km
Engine 114 ci
Color Matte Red
Fuel System fuel injected
Cooling System liquid cooled
