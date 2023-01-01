Menu
Used 2019 Honda Civic LX for sale in Truro, NS

2019 Honda Civic

105,954 KM

Details Features

$23,995

+ tax & licensing
2019 Honda Civic

LX

2019 Honda Civic

LX

Location

Auto World Truro

204 Robie St, Truro, NS B2N 1L1

902-895-7444

Logo_NoBadges

$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

105,954KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 2HGFC2F58KH006595

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 105,954 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto World Truro

Auto World Truro

204 Robie St, Truro, NS B2N 1L1

902-895-7444

$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto World Truro

902-895-7444

2019 Honda Civic