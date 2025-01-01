Menu
2019 Honda Civic

124,000 KM

Details Features

$23,900

+ tax & licensing
Si 4dr Sedan 6M

12302342

Location

Scammell Auto Limited

232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3

902-843-3313

Used
124,000KM
VIN 2hgfc1e57kh200868

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black/Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 124,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Safety

Child Safety Locks

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

