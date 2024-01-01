Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>VEHICLE SMELLS LIKE SHIT / WE HAVE SINCE CHLORINE PUCKED</div><br /><div>DRIVES GOOD MVI DETAIL OIL CHANGE AND READY TO GO</div>

2019 Honda CR-V

196,000 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Honda CR-V

LX AWD / APPLE CARPLAY / ANDROID AUTO / PUSH BUTTON START / REVERSE CAMERA

Watch This Vehicle
12013867

2019 Honda CR-V

LX AWD / APPLE CARPLAY / ANDROID AUTO / PUSH BUTTON START / REVERSE CAMERA

Location

Scammell Auto Limited

232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3

902-843-3313

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
196,000KM
VIN 2HKRW2H27KH131830

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 196,000 KM

Vehicle Description

VEHICLE SMELLS LIKE SHIT / WE HAVE SINCE CHLORINE PUCKED
DRIVES GOOD MVI DETAIL OIL CHANGE AND READY TO GO

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control

Safety

Child Safety Locks

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Scammell Auto Limited

Used 2016 Volkswagen Golf TSI S 5M W/SUNROOF for sale in Truro, NS
2016 Volkswagen Golf TSI S 5M W/SUNROOF 161,000 KM $10,500 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Hyundai Elantra GLS for sale in Truro, NS
2019 Hyundai Elantra GLS 117,163 KM $18,500 + tax & lic
Used 2017 GMC Terrain SLE1 FWD for sale in Truro, NS
2017 GMC Terrain SLE1 FWD 135,399 KM $12,900 + tax & lic

Email Scammell Auto Limited

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Scammell Auto Limited

Scammell Auto Limited

232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3

Call Dealer

902-843-XXXX

(click to show)

902-843-3313

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Scammell Auto Limited

902-843-3313

Contact Seller
2019 Honda CR-V