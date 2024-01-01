$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2019 Honda CR-V
LX AWD / APPLE CARPLAY / ANDROID AUTO / PUSH BUTTON START / REVERSE CAMERA
2019 Honda CR-V
LX AWD / APPLE CARPLAY / ANDROID AUTO / PUSH BUTTON START / REVERSE CAMERA
Location
Scammell Auto Limited
232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3
902-843-3313
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
196,000KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 2HKRW2H27KH131830
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 196,000 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
VEHICLE SMELLS LIKE SHIT / WE HAVE SINCE CHLORINE PUCKED
DRIVES GOOD MVI DETAIL OIL CHANGE AND READY TO GO
DRIVES GOOD MVI DETAIL OIL CHANGE AND READY TO GO
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Safety
Child Safety Locks
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Scammell Auto Limited
2016 Volkswagen Golf TSI S 5M W/SUNROOF 161,000 KM $10,500 + tax & lic
2019 Hyundai Elantra GLS 117,163 KM $18,500 + tax & lic
2017 GMC Terrain SLE1 FWD 135,399 KM $12,900 + tax & lic
Email Scammell Auto Limited
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Scammell Auto Limited
232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3
Call Dealer
902-843-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Scammell Auto Limited
902-843-3313
2019 Honda CR-V