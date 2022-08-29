Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Hyundai Tucson

67,000 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Scammell Auto Limited

902-843-3313

Contact Seller
2019 Hyundai Tucson

2019 Hyundai Tucson

SEL AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Hyundai Tucson

SEL AWD

Location

Scammell Auto Limited

232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3

902-843-3313

  1. 9144883
  2. 9144883
  3. 9144883
  4. 9144883
  5. 9144883
  6. 9144883
  7. 9144883
  8. 9144883
  9. 9144883
  10. 9144883
  11. 9144883
  12. 9144883
  13. 9144883
  14. 9144883
  15. 9144883
  16. 9144883
  17. 9144883
  18. 9144883
  19. 9144883
  20. 9144883
  21. 9144883
  22. 9144883
  23. 9144883
  24. 9144883
  25. 9144883
  26. 9144883
  27. 9144883
  28. 9144883
  29. 9144883
  30. 9144883
  31. 9144883
  32. 9144883
  33. 9144883
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

67,000KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9144883
  • Stock #: 1319
  • VIN: km8j3ca40ku991920

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 1319
  • Mileage 67,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Child Safety Locks
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Lumbar Seat Adjustment

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Scammell Auto Limited

2019 Hyundai Tucson ...
 67,000 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2021 Volkswagen Pass...
 28,000 KM
$33,900 + tax & lic
2013 Volvo XC70 5dr ...
 152,799 KM
$15,900 + tax & lic

Email Scammell Auto Limited

Scammell Auto Limited

Scammell Auto Limited

232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3

Call Dealer

902-843-XXXX

(click to show)

902-843-3313

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory