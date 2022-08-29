$CALL+ tax & licensing
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
902-843-3313
2019 Hyundai Tucson
SEL AWD
Location
232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3
67,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9144883
- Stock #: 1319
- VIN: km8j3ca40ku991920
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 67,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Child Safety Locks
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3