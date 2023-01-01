2019 Jeep Cherokee

$27,900 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 8 9 , 1 3 3 K M Used

Listing ID: 9734587

9734587 Stock #: 1446

1446 VIN: 1C4PJMCXXKD280422

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 1446

Mileage 89,133 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.