2019 Kawasaki Brute Force

2,700 MI

Details Description

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Mike's Recreation & Cycle

902-899-2384

2019 Kawasaki Brute Force

2019 Kawasaki Brute Force

750

2019 Kawasaki Brute Force

750

Location

Mike's Recreation & Cycle

40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2

902-899-2384

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

2,700MI
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 7672815
  VIN: JKAVFDL39KB507420

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Green
  Body Style ATV
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Passengers 2
  Mileage 2,700 MI

Vehicle Description

Excellent condition! Financing available! Nice aluminum wheels with aftermarket tires. Wentch, super clean bike with lots of power! FOR QUICK RESPONSE CONTACT MIKE AT 902 89-2384

$9,995Year2019MakeKawasakiModel750 Brute Force 4x4Mileage2700 miEngine750 ccDrive4WDColorGreenFuel Systemfuel injectedCooling Systemliqued cooled

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Mike's Recreation & Cycle

Mike's Recreation & Cycle

40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2

902-899-2384

