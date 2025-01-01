$14,900+ tax & licensing
2019 Kawasaki Teryx 4 LE EPS
Mike's Recreation & Cycle
40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2
902-899-2384
- Body Style UTV / Side By Side
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Mileage 4,100 MI
Excellent condition. Financing available. 4 seater, power steering, full roof, full front windshield with flip open option, cell phone holder on dash, windshield wiper , side mirrors, stereo with 2 large speakers in rear and 2 dash speakers( sounds great!),Foxx gas shocks, 1/2 doors, front bumper, winch, LED bumper light, Mag alloy wheels, Maxxis tires, added front and rear fender flairs. Real nice bike!!!!
Year 2019
Make Kawasaki
Model Teryx 4 800 LE EPS
Mileage 4100 mi
Engine 800 cc
Drive 4WD
Color Black and Red
Fuel System fuel injected
Cooling System liquid cooled
