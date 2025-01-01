Menu
Excellent condition. Financing available. 4 seater, power steering, full roof, full front windshield with flip open option, cell phone holder on dash, windshield wiper , side mirrors, stereo with 2 large speakers in rear and 2 dash speakers( sounds great!),Foxx gas shocks, 1/2 doors, front bumper, winch, LED bumper light, Mag alloy wheels, Maxxis tires, added front and rear fender flairs. Real nice bike!!!!

$14,900
Year    2019
Make    Kawasaki
Model    Teryx 4 800 LE EPS
Mileage    4100 mi
Engine    800 cc
Drive    4WD
Color    Black and Red
Fuel System    fuel injected
Cooling System    liquid cooled

2019 Kawasaki Teryx 4 LE EPS

4,100 MI

Details Description

$14,900

Mike's Recreation & Cycle

40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2

902-899-2384

  • Body Style UTV / Side By Side
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Mileage 4,100 MI

Vehicle Description

Excellent condition. Financing available. 4 seater, power steering, full roof, full front windshield with flip open option, cell phone holder on dash, windshield wiper , side mirrors, stereo with 2 large speakers in rear and 2 dash speakers( sounds great!),Foxx gas shocks, 1/2 doors, front bumper, winch, LED bumper light, Mag alloy wheels, Maxxis tires, added front and rear fender flairs. Real nice bike!!!!

