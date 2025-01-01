2019 Kawasaki TERYX4 800 LE

Menu
<p>🔥 EXCELLENT CONDITION - LOADED WITH PREMIUM EXTRAS! 🔥<br />2019 Kawasaki Teryx 4 800 LE EPS<br />📍 Located in Truro, NS<br />💰 $14,900 + HST<br />💳 Financing Available!<br />KEY SPECS:<br /><br />800cc fuel injected engine with EPS (power steering)<br />4-wheel drive capability<br />Red and Black color scheme<br />Fuel injected, liquid cooled<br />4-seater configuration<br />2,610 miles<br /><br />PREMIUM FACTORY & AFTERMARKET UPGRADES:<br />✅ Complete Cab System:<br /><br />Full cab enclosure with heater<br />Hard roof system<br />Front glass windshield with electric wiper & washer<br />Hard rear window<br />Factory 1/2 doors with removable vinyl uppers<br />Professional weather protection<br /><br />✅ Lighting & Visibility:<br /><br />Dual LED headlights<br />LED front bumper light bar<br />LED back up lights on rear bumper<br />Side mirrors for optimal visibility<br />Enhanced lighting package<br /><br />✅ Performance & Protection:<br /><br />Front bumper with bush guards<br />Aftermarket heavy duty rear bumper<br />Bumper hooks for recovery<br />Winch with fair lead included<br />FOX gas shocks (premium suspension)<br />Superior trail protection<br /><br />✅ Wheels & Storage:<br /><br />Blacked-out HD alloy wheels<br />29 aggressive tires<br />Kawasaki rear trunk box<br />Maximum storage capacity<br />Trail-ready wheel package<br /><br />✅ Audio & Convenience:<br /><br />Bluetooth stereo system<br />Wireless connectivity<br />Enhanced entertainment<br /><br />Why This Deal is Amazing:<br />This Teryx 4 is absolutely loaded with thousands in premium upgrades and accessories! Perfect for serious trail riding and outdoor adventures with maximum comfort, protection, and capability. The combination of factory quality and premium aftermarket upgrades makes this an incredible value!<br />🏪 DEALER LISTING: MIKES RECREATION & CYCLE<br />Brookside, Nova Scotia<br />🌐 mikesrecreationandcycle dot com<br />📞 Call 9️⃣0️⃣2️⃣8️⃣9️⃣9️⃣2️⃣3️⃣8️⃣4️⃣<br />📍 40 Glenforest Drive, Brookside<br />💬 Message for viewing or financing details!</p>

2019 Kawasaki TERYX4 800 LE

2,610 MI

$14,900

2019 Kawasaki TERYX4 800 LE

2019 Kawasaki TERYX4 800 LE

Mike's Recreation & Cycle

40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2

902-899-2384

$14,900

902-899-2384

$14,900

2019 Kawasaki TERYX4 800 LE