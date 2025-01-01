2019 Kawasaki TERYX4 800 LE

$14,900+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Body Style UTV / Side By Side
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Mileage 2,610 MI
Vehicle Description
🔥 EXCELLENT CONDITION - LOADED WITH PREMIUM EXTRAS! 🔥
2019 Kawasaki Teryx 4 800 LE EPS
📍 Located in Truro, NS
💰 $14,900 + HST
💳 Financing Available!
KEY SPECS:
800cc fuel injected engine with EPS (power steering)
4-wheel drive capability
Red and Black color scheme
Fuel injected, liquid cooled
4-seater configuration
2,610 miles
PREMIUM FACTORY & AFTERMARKET UPGRADES:
✅ Complete Cab System:
Full cab enclosure with heater
Hard roof system
Front glass windshield with electric wiper & washer
Hard rear window
Factory 1/2 doors with removable vinyl uppers
Professional weather protection
✅ Lighting & Visibility:
Dual LED headlights
LED front bumper light bar
LED back up lights on rear bumper
Side mirrors for optimal visibility
Enhanced lighting package
✅ Performance & Protection:
Front bumper with bush guards
Aftermarket heavy duty rear bumper
Bumper hooks for recovery
Winch with fair lead included
FOX gas shocks (premium suspension)
Superior trail protection
✅ Wheels & Storage:
Blacked-out HD alloy wheels
29" aggressive tires
Kawasaki rear trunk box
Maximum storage capacity
Trail-ready wheel package
✅ Audio & Convenience:
Bluetooth stereo system
Wireless connectivity
Enhanced entertainment
Why This Deal is Amazing:
This Teryx 4 is absolutely loaded with thousands in premium upgrades and accessories! Perfect for serious trail riding and outdoor adventures with maximum comfort, protection, and capability. The combination of factory quality and premium aftermarket upgrades makes this an incredible value!
🏪 DEALER LISTING: MIKE'S RECREATION & CYCLE
Brookside, Nova Scotia
🌐 mikesrecreationandcycle dot com
📞 Call 9️⃣0️⃣2️⃣8️⃣9️⃣9️⃣2️⃣3️⃣8️⃣4️⃣
📍 40 Glenforest Drive, Brookside
💬 Message for viewing or financing details!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
