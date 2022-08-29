Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Kia Forte

88,000 KM

Details Description Features

$20,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$20,995

+ taxes & licensing

JG Financing & Auto Sales

902-843-5511

Contact Seller
2019 Kia Forte

2019 Kia Forte

EX IVT

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Kia Forte

EX IVT

Location

JG Financing & Auto Sales

8 Treaty Trail, Truro, NS B6L 1V9

902-843-5511

  1. 1668529383
  2. 1668529414
  3. 1668529414
  4. 1668529414
  5. 1668529413
  6. 1668529414
  7. 1668529414
  8. 1668529414
  9. 1668529414
  10. 1668529414
  11. 1668529453
  12. 1668529452
  13. 1668529452
  14. 1668529452
  15. 1668529452
  16. 1668529452
  17. 1668529452
  18. 1668529452
  19. 1668529452
  20. 1668529452
  21. 1668529453
  22. 1668529452
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

Sale

$20,995

+ taxes & licensing

88,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9288793
  • VIN: 3KPF54AD5KE101453

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 88,000 KM

Vehicle Description

JG Financing and Auto Sales- COST EFFICIENT 2019 Kia Forte EX - 88000KM - Delivery Anywhere In NOVA SCOTIA, NEW BRUNSWICK, PEI & NEW FOUNDLAND! - Offering all makes and models - Ford, Chevrolet, Dodge, Mercedes, BMW, Audi, Kia, Toyota, Honda, GMC, Mazda, Hyundai, Subaru, Nissan and much much more! Call 902-843-5511 or Apply Online www.jgauto.ca/get-approved - We Make It Easy!

 

Try calling one of the sales reps directly!

 

(902) 956-4777 for Christian

 

(902) 956-3878 for Kevin

 

(902) 890-0020 for Josh

 

Here at JG Financing and Auto Sales we guarantee that our pre-owned vehicles are both reliable and safe. Interest Rates Starting at 3.49% This vehicle will have a 2 year motor vehicle inspection completed to ensure that it is safe for you and your family. This vehicle comes with a fresh oil change and fre MVI's for life!!! APPLY TODAY www.jgauto.ca/get-approved

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From JG Financing & Auto Sales

2019 Kia Forte EX IVT
 88,000 KM
$20,995 + tax & lic
2019 Volkswagen Tigu...
 100,500 KM
$32,995 + tax & lic
2021 Volkswagen Golf...
 51,101 KM
$40,995 + tax & lic

Email JG Financing & Auto Sales

JG Financing & Auto Sales

JG Financing & Auto Sales

8 Treaty Trail, Truro, NS B6L 1V9

Call Dealer

902-843-XXXX

(click to show)

902-843-5511

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory