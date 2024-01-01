Menu
<p style=margin-bottom: 0.35cm;>This Range Rover Velar R-Dynamic HSE is a premium SUV that merges luxury with Land Rover’s renowned off-road capability. It features a refined design, spacious and high-quality interior, and advanced tech options. With Land Rover’s Terrain Response system, it’s capable of handling diverse road conditions, making it perfect for both urban and rugged adventures. The Velar has been well cared for and is ready to offer sophistication and capability to its next owner.</p>

2019 Land Rover Range Rover Velar

116,000 KM

2019 Land Rover Range Rover Velar

2019 Land Rover Range Rover Velar

Auto World Truro

204 Robie St, Truro, NS B2N 1L1

902-895-7444

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
116,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN SALYM2EV3KA784073

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 116,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This Range Rover Velar R-Dynamic HSE is a premium SUV that merges luxury with Land Rover’s renowned off-road capability. It features a refined design, spacious and high-quality interior, and advanced tech options. With Land Rover’s Terrain Response system, it’s capable of handling diverse road conditions, making it perfect for both urban and rugged adventures. The Velar has been well cared for and is ready to offer sophistication and capability to its next owner.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Mechanical

Power Steering

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate
Seat-Massage
Automatic Parking

