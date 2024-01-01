$CALL+ tax & licensing
2019 Land Rover Range Rover Velar
Location
Auto World Truro
204 Robie St, Truro, NS B2N 1L1
902-895-7444
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 116,000 KM
Vehicle Description
This Range Rover Velar R-Dynamic HSE is a premium SUV that merges luxury with Land Rover’s renowned off-road capability. It features a refined design, spacious and high-quality interior, and advanced tech options. With Land Rover’s Terrain Response system, it’s capable of handling diverse road conditions, making it perfect for both urban and rugged adventures. The Velar has been well cared for and is ready to offer sophistication and capability to its next owner.
Vehicle Features
