Menu
Account
Sign In

2019 Mazda CX-5

90,000 KM

Details Features

$24,900

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Mazda CX-5

SIGNATURE / LEATHER / SUNROOF / BOSE AUDIO / APPLE CARPLAY & ANDROID AUTO

Watch This Vehicle
12931328

2019 Mazda CX-5

SIGNATURE / LEATHER / SUNROOF / BOSE AUDIO / APPLE CARPLAY & ANDROID AUTO

Location

Scammell Auto Limited

232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3

902-266-4478

  1. 12931328.748937477?w=160&h=120&q=80&oid=29778
  2. 12931328
  3. 12931328
  4. 12931328
  5. 12931328
  6. 12931328
  7. 12931328
  8. 12931328
  9. 12931328
  10. 12931328
  11. 12931328
  12. 12931328
  13. 12931328
  14. 12931328
  15. 12931328
  16. 12931328
  17. 12931328
  18. 12931328
  19. 12931328
  20. 12931328
  21. 12931328
  22. 12931328
  23. 12931328
  24. 12931328
  25. 12931328
  26. 12931328
  27. 12931328
  28. 12931328
  29. 12931328
  30. 12931328
  31. 12931328
  32. 12931328
  33. 12931328
  34. 12931328
Contact Seller

$24,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
90,000KM
VIN jm3kfbey2k0598054

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # TM-598054
  • Mileage 90,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Seating

Leather Interior

Safety

Child Safety Locks

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Scammell Auto Limited

Used 2021 Subaru XV Crosstrek 2.0i CVT for sale in Truro, NS
2021 Subaru XV Crosstrek 2.0i CVT 40,000 KM $26,900 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Mazda CX-5 SIGNATURE / LEATHER / SUNROOF / BOSE AUDIO / APPLE CARPLAY & ANDROID AUTO for sale in Truro, NS
2019 Mazda CX-5 SIGNATURE / LEATHER / SUNROOF / BOSE AUDIO / APPLE CARPLAY & ANDROID AUTO 90,000 KM $24,900 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T SE 6A for sale in Truro, NS
2017 Volkswagen Jetta 1.4T SE 6A 164,000 KM $12,900 + tax & lic

Email Scammell Auto Limited

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Scammell Auto Limited

Scammell Auto Limited

232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3

Call Dealer

902-266-XXXX

(click to show)

902-266-4478

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$24,900

+ taxes & licensing>

Scammell Auto Limited

902-266-4478

2019 Mazda CX-5