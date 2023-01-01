$22,900+ tax & licensing
$22,900
+ taxes & licensing
Scammell Auto Limited
902-843-3313
2019 Nissan Kicks
SV
Location
232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3
47,079KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9734590
- Stock #: 1447
- VIN: 3N1CP5CU4KL552629
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 47,079 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
