2019 Nissan Kicks

47,079 KM

Details

$22,900

+ tax & licensing
$22,900

+ taxes & licensing

Scammell Auto Limited

902-843-3313

2019 Nissan Kicks

2019 Nissan Kicks

SV

2019 Nissan Kicks

SV

Location

Scammell Auto Limited

232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3

902-843-3313

$22,900

+ taxes & licensing

47,079KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9734590
  • Stock #: 1447
  • VIN: 3N1CP5CU4KL552629

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 47,079 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Scammell Auto Limited

Scammell Auto Limited

232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3

