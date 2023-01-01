2019 Nissan Kicks

$22,900 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 4 7 , 0 7 9 K M Used

Listing ID: 9734590

9734590 Stock #: 1447

1447 VIN: 3N1CP5CU4KL552629

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Interior Colour Gray

Body Style Hatchback

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 47,079 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.