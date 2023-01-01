Menu
2019 Polaris 1000 General Delux EPS

3,200 KM

Details Description

$20,900

+ tax & licensing
$20,900

+ taxes & licensing

Mike's Recreation & Cycle

902-899-2384

FINANCING AVAILABLE

FINANCING AVAILABLE

Location

40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2

3,200KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10637658
  • VIN: 3NSRGU991KH592186

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Blue
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 3,200 KM

Vehicle Description

Excellent condition! Financing available!Power steering. Super clean General with, blacked out alloy wheels, front bumper, wintch, front hard glass windshield with windshield wiper, rear view mirror, full roof,hard glass back windows, closed in side doors, full rear trunk system with additional top access entry, very well maintained! Real nice side x side!!!!

Year

2019

Make

Polaris

Model

1000 GENERAL DELUXE EPS

Mileage

3200 it is in miles

Engine

1000 cc

Drive

4WD

Color

Blue and Silver

Fuel System

fuel injected

Cooling System

liqued cooled

