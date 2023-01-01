$20,900+ tax & licensing
902-899-2384
2019 Polaris 1000 General Delux EPS
FINANCING AVAILABLE
Location
Mike's Recreation & Cycle
40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2
$20,900
- Listing ID: 10637658
- VIN: 3NSRGU991KH592186
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Blue
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 3,200 KM
Vehicle Description
Excellent condition! Financing available!Power steering. Super clean General with, blacked out alloy wheels, front bumper, wintch, front hard glass windshield with windshield wiper, rear view mirror, full roof,hard glass back windows, closed in side doors, full rear trunk system with additional top access entry, very well maintained! Real nice side x side!!!!
Year
2019
Make
Polaris
Model
1000 GENERAL DELUXE EPS
Mileage
3200 it is in miles
Engine
1000 cc
Drive
4WD
Color
Blue and Silver
Fuel System
fuel injected
Cooling System
liqued cooled
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.