2019 Polaris 570 Ranger

Excellent condition! financing available! Blacked out mag wheels, fully enclosed cab, including full Polaris doors,door windows open, roof, front glass windshield with wiper,rear view mirror, rear window, front bumper, winch, fully automatic, in and out 4 wheel drive, 3 passenger bench seat, dump box. Very well maintained!

Mike's Recreation & Cycle

40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2

902-899-2384

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style UTV / Side By Side
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Mileage 5,627 MI

Vehicle Description

Excellent condition! financing available! Blacked out mag wheels, fully enclosed cab, including full Polaris doors,door windows open, roof, front glass windshield with wiper,rear view mirror, rear window, front bumper, winch, fully automatic, in and out 4 wheel drive, 3 passenger bench seat, dump box. Very well maintained!

Year    2019
Make    Polaris
Model    Ranger 570 4x4
Engine    570 cc
Drive    4WD
Color    Tan and Black
Fuel System    fuel injected
Cooling System    liquid cooled

40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2

