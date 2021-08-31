2019 Polaris 800 Switchback

+ taxes & licensing
40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2
Mint condition!!!Like new!!! Reverse and electric start, gas shocks, hand guards, mirrors, blackedout windshield, bar riser, bar bag with phone charger outlet, studded track. Super nice sled! FOR INFORMATION CONTACT MIKE AT 902 899-2384
mikes recreation & cycle$11,900Year2019MakePolarisModel800 Switchback PRO SMileage5100 miEngine800 ccColorBlue and BlackFuel Systemfuel injectedCooling Systemliqued cooled
