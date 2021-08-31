Menu
2019 Polaris 800 Switchback

Mike's Recreation & Cycle

902-899-2384

Pro S

Pro S

Location

40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2

$11,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 7803201
  • VIN: SN1DDH8P8KC323023

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Snowmobile
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 5,100 MI

Vehicle Description

Mint condition!!!Like new!!! Reverse and electric start, gas shocks, hand guards, mirrors, blackedout windshield, bar riser, bar bag with phone charger outlet, studded track. Super nice sled! FOR INFORMATION CONTACT MIKE AT 902 899-2384

mikes recreation & cycle

Year2019MakePolarisModel800 Switchback PRO SMileage5100 miEngine800 ccColorBlue and BlackFuel Systemfuel injectedCooling Systemliqued cooled

Vehicle Features

FINANCING AVAILABLE!

40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2

