2019 Subaru XV Crosstrek

135,846 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Zacks Auto Sales

902-843-3900

2019 Subaru XV Crosstrek

2019 Subaru XV Crosstrek

2019 Subaru XV Crosstrek

Zacks Auto Sales

339 Prince St, Truro, NS B2N 1E1

902-843-3900

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

135,846KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10068897
  • Stock #: 33051
  • VIN: JF2GTAGC5K8233051

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 33051
  • Mileage 135,846 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Zacks Auto Sales

Zacks Auto Sales

339 Prince St, Truro, NS B2N 1E1

