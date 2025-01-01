$6,900+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2019 Suzuki Boulevard
c90t
2019 Suzuki Boulevard
c90t
Location
Mike's Recreation & Cycle
40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2
902-899-2384
$6,900
+ taxes & licensing
Used
16,000KM
Excellent Condition
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Cruiser / Chopper
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Mileage 16,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Excellent condition! Financing available!!! Boulevard windshield, Boulevard hard leather saddle bags, good rubber. Real nice bike!!!
$6,900
Year 2019
Make Suzuki
Model Boulevard C90T
Mileage 16000 km
Engine 1500 cc
Color Silver and Black
Fuel System fuel injected
Cooling System liquid cooled
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Mike's Recreation & Cycle
2020 Kawasaki Teryx 3,800 MI $14,900 + tax & lic
2013 Polaris RZR S 800 5,991 MI $8,900 + tax & lic
2023 Polaris GENERAL XP 1000 3,700 MI $20,900 + tax & lic
Email Mike's Recreation & Cycle
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Mike's Recreation & Cycle
40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2
Call Dealer
902-899-XXXX(click to show)
$6,900
+ taxes & licensing
Mike's Recreation & Cycle
902-899-2384
2019 Suzuki Boulevard