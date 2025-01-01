Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Excellent condition! Financing available!!! Boulevard windshield, Boulevard hard leather saddle bags, good rubber. Real nice bike!!!<br /><br />$6,900<br />Year    2019<br />Make    Suzuki<br />Model    Boulevard C90T<br />Mileage    16000 km<br />Engine    1500 cc<br />Color    Silver and Black<br />Fuel System    fuel injected<br />Cooling System    liquid cooled</p>

2019 Suzuki Boulevard

16,000 KM

Details Description

$6,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Suzuki Boulevard

c90t

Watch This Vehicle
12460882

2019 Suzuki Boulevard

c90t

Location

Mike's Recreation & Cycle

40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2

902-899-2384

  1. 1745847238
  2. 1745847238
  3. 1745847238
  4. 1745847238
Contact Seller

$6,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
16,000KM
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Cruiser / Chopper
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Mileage 16,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Excellent condition! Financing available!!! Boulevard windshield, Boulevard hard leather saddle bags, good rubber. Real nice bike!!!

$6,900
Year    2019
Make    Suzuki
Model    Boulevard C90T
Mileage    16000 km
Engine    1500 cc
Color    Silver and Black
Fuel System    fuel injected
Cooling System    liquid cooled

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Mike's Recreation & Cycle

Used 2020 Kawasaki Teryx for sale in Truro, NS
2020 Kawasaki Teryx 3,800 MI $14,900 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Polaris RZR S 800 for sale in Truro, NS
2013 Polaris RZR S 800 5,991 MI $8,900 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Polaris GENERAL XP 1000 for sale in Truro, NS
2023 Polaris GENERAL XP 1000 3,700 MI $20,900 + tax & lic

Email Mike's Recreation & Cycle

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Mike's Recreation & Cycle

Mike's Recreation & Cycle

40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2

Call Dealer

902-899-XXXX

(click to show)

902-899-2384

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$6,900

+ taxes & licensing

Mike's Recreation & Cycle

902-899-2384

2019 Suzuki Boulevard