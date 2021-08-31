Menu
2019 Suzuki KingQuad 750AXi

4,200 MI

Details Description

$9,900

+ tax & licensing
$9,900

+ taxes & licensing

Mike's Recreation & Cycle

902-899-2384

Location

Mike's Recreation & Cycle

40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2

902-899-2384

$9,900

+ taxes & licensing

4,200MI
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7607326
  • VIN: 5SADW11E3K7104074

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bronze
  • Body Style ATV
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 4,200 MI

Vehicle Description

Excellent condition! Financing available!! Power steering, wench, Maxximus Zilla tires in Like New condition!!! Real strong bike! Contact Mike at 902 899-2384 for information.

$9,900Year2019MakeSuzukiModel750 King Quad EPSMileage1200 miEngine750 ccDrive4WDColorTanFuel Systemfuel injectedCooling Systemliqued cooled

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

