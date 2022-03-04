Menu
2019 Toyota C-HR

26,959 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Scammell Auto Limited

902-843-3313

2019 Toyota C-HR

2019 Toyota C-HR

LE

2019 Toyota C-HR

LE

Location

Scammell Auto Limited

232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3

902-843-3313

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

26,959KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8497696
  • Stock #: 1171
  • VIN: NMTKHMBX0KR080269

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 1171
  • Mileage 26,959 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Cruise Control
Child Safety Locks
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Driver Side Airbag
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Scammell Auto Limited

Scammell Auto Limited

Scammell Auto Limited

232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3

902-843-3313

