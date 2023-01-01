Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Volkswagen Jetta

103,000 KM

Details Features

$22,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$22,900

+ taxes & licensing

Scammell Auto Limited

902-843-3313

Contact Seller
2019 Volkswagen Jetta

2019 Volkswagen Jetta

1.4T SE 8A

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Volkswagen Jetta

1.4T SE 8A

Location

Scammell Auto Limited

232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3

902-843-3313

  1. 10353747
  2. 10353747
  3. 10353747
  4. 10353747
  5. 10353747
  6. 10353747
  7. 10353747
  8. 10353747
  9. 10353747
  10. 10353747
  11. 10353747
  12. 10353747
  13. 10353747
  14. 10353747
  15. 10353747
  16. 10353747
  17. 10353747
  18. 10353747
  19. 10353747
  20. 10353747
  21. 10353747
  22. 10353747
  23. 10353747
  24. 10353747
  25. 10353747
  26. 10353747
  27. 10353747
  28. 10353747
  29. 10353747
  30. 10353747
  31. 10353747
  32. 10353747
  33. 10353747
  34. 10353747
  35. 10353747
  36. 10353747
  37. 10353747
  38. 10353747
  39. 10353747
  40. 10353747
  41. 10353747
  42. 10353747
  43. 10353747
  44. 10353747
Contact Seller

$22,900

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
103,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10353747
  • Stock #: 1596
  • VIN: 3VWC57BU9KM092701

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 1596
  • Mileage 103,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Safety

Child Safety Locks

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Scammell Auto Limited

2014 Chevrolet Cruze...
 124,000 KM
$12,900 + tax & lic
2016 Hyundai Accent ...
 0 KM
$12,900 + tax & lic
2017 Hyundai Elantra...
 0 KM
$16,900 + tax & lic

Email Scammell Auto Limited

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Scammell Auto Limited

Scammell Auto Limited

232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3

Call Dealer

902-843-XXXX

(click to show)

902-843-3313

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory