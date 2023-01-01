$22,900+ tax & licensing
2019 Volkswagen Jetta
1.4T SE 8A
232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3
103,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10353747
- Stock #: 1596
- VIN: 3VWC57BU9KM092701
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 103,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Safety
Child Safety Locks
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
