$22,900 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 0 3 , 0 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10353747

10353747 Stock #: 1596

1596 VIN: 3VWC57BU9KM092701

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 1596

Mileage 103,000 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Cruise Control HEATED FRONT SEATS Safety Child Safety Locks Convenience Telescopic Steering Wheel Additional Features Driver Side Airbag Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Passenger Front Airbag Off/On

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.