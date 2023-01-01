$33,900+ tax & licensing
$33,900
+ taxes & licensing
Scammell Auto Limited
902-843-3313
2019 Volvo XC60
2019 Volvo XC60
T5 Momentum AWD
Location
Scammell Auto Limited
232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3
902-843-3313
$33,900
+ taxes & licensing
111,298KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9759808
- Stock #: 1442
- VIN: YV4102RK5K1338346
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Tan
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 1442
- Mileage 111,298 KM
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Safety
Child Safety Locks
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Scammell Auto Limited
232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3