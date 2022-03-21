$7,200+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$7,200
+ taxes & licensing
Mike's Recreation & Cycle
902-899-2384
2019 Yamaha WR
2019 Yamaha WR
250R Financing Available
Location
Mike's Recreation & Cycle
40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2
902-899-2384
$7,200
+ taxes & licensing
3,900KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8957494
- VIN: JYADG21N4KA002118
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Mileage 3,900 KM
Vehicle Description
Like new! Financing available! Tires are like new!LED tail light, rear fender rack. Tool kit. Fun bike in like new condition! Contact Mike at (902) 899-2384 text or call for information
$7,200
Year
2019
Make
Yamaha
Model
WR 250R
Mileage
3900 km
Engine
250 cc
Color
Blue
Fuel System
fuel injected
Cooling System
liqued cooled
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Mike's Recreation & Cycle
Mike's Recreation & Cycle
40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2