Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Buick Encore

32,000 KM

Details Description Features

$29,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$29,900

+ taxes & licensing

Scammell Auto Limited

902-843-3313

Contact Seller
2020 Buick Encore

2020 Buick Encore

Sport Touring, Excellent Shape! AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Buick Encore

Sport Touring, Excellent Shape! AWD

Location

Scammell Auto Limited

232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3

902-843-3313

  1. 8715281
  2. 8715281
  3. 8715281
  4. 8715281
  5. 8715281
  6. 8715281
  7. 8715281
  8. 8715281
  9. 8715281
  10. 8715281
  11. 8715281
  12. 8715281
  13. 8715281
  14. 8715281
  15. 8715281
  16. 8715281
  17. 8715281
  18. 8715281
  19. 8715281
  20. 8715281
  21. 8715281
  22. 8715281
  23. 8715281
  24. 8715281
  25. 8715281
  26. 8715281
  27. 8715281
  28. 8715281
  29. 8715281
  30. 8715281
Contact Seller

$29,900

+ taxes & licensing

32,000KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8715281
  • Stock #: 1239
  • VIN: kl4cj2sb9lb025616

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 1239
  • Mileage 32,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a newer suv with low kms? Well come check out our AWD 2020 Buick Encore Sport Touring with only 32,000 kms! This Suv is in excellent condition inside out and comes equipped with great options that make this vehicle even better! Starting with Alloy Wheels, Leather Seats, Sunroof with Shade Screen, Back Up Camera, Bluetooth Audio & Calling, Touch Screen Display, Push To Start, All Power Options, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Fog Lights, Satellite Radio, Traction Control, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wiper, USB Port. List Price: $29,900


This Suv comes with A New Multi Point Safety Inspection, 1 Month Powertrain Warranty, and an option to extend the warranty to what you would like! We offer competitive finance rates from Major banks including RBC, Scotiabank, CIBC, Scotia Dealer advantage and more! All credit applications welcome with over 13 lenders to give you the best shot at getting approved. Scammell Auto proudly serves the Truro, Bible Hill, New Glasgow, Antigonish, Cape Breton, Dartmouth, Halifax, Kentville, Amherst, Sackville, and greater area of Nova Scotia and New Brunswick. Scammell Auto Limited is a family run and operated business, come see us today for a unique and pleasant buying experience! You can view all of our inventory online @ www.scammellautosales.ca or give us a call- 902-843-3313 (office) or anytime at 902-899-8428. Scammell Auto Limited- Where Friends, Send Friends!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Child Safety Locks
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Scammell Auto Limited

2018 Hyundai Elantra...
 87,000 KM
$19,900 + tax & lic
2017 Mazda CX-3 Gran...
 73,383 KM
$25,900 + tax & lic
2016 Nissan Rogue SV...
 92,803 KM
$21,900 + tax & lic

Email Scammell Auto Limited

Scammell Auto Limited

Scammell Auto Limited

232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3

Call Dealer

902-843-XXXX

(click to show)

902-843-3313

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory