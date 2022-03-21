$29,900+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
902-843-3313
2020 Buick Encore
Sport Touring, Excellent Shape! AWD
Location
Scammell Auto Limited
232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3
902-843-3313
$29,900
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8715281
- Stock #: 1239
- VIN: kl4cj2sb9lb025616
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 1239
- Mileage 32,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a newer suv with low kms? Well come check out our AWD 2020 Buick Encore Sport Touring with only 32,000 kms! This Suv is in excellent condition inside out and comes equipped with great options that make this vehicle even better! Starting with Alloy Wheels, Leather Seats, Sunroof with Shade Screen, Back Up Camera, Bluetooth Audio & Calling, Touch Screen Display, Push To Start, All Power Options, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Fog Lights, Satellite Radio, Traction Control, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wiper, USB Port. List Price: $29,900
This Suv comes with A New Multi Point Safety Inspection, 1 Month Powertrain Warranty, and an option to extend the warranty to what you would like! We offer competitive finance rates from Major banks including RBC, Scotiabank, CIBC, Scotia Dealer advantage and more! All credit applications welcome with over 13 lenders to give you the best shot at getting approved. Scammell Auto proudly serves the Truro, Bible Hill, New Glasgow, Antigonish, Cape Breton, Dartmouth, Halifax, Kentville, Amherst, Sackville, and greater area of Nova Scotia and New Brunswick. Scammell Auto Limited is a family run and operated business, come see us today for a unique and pleasant buying experience! You can view all of our inventory online @ www.scammellautosales.ca or give us a call- 902-843-3313 (office) or anytime at 902-899-8428. Scammell Auto Limited- Where Friends, Send Friends!
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.