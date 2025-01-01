$38,900+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2020 Cadillac XT6
3.6L V6 / SPORT / 4WD / HEATED & COOLED SEATS / NAVIGATION / BROWN LEATHER INTERIOR / PANO ROOF / APPLE CARPLAY & ANDROID AUTO
Location
Scammell Auto Limited
232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3
902-843-3313
$38,900
+ taxes & licensing
Used
39,500KM
VIN 1GYKPHRS7LZ188940
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # JB-188940
- Mileage 39,500 KM
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Safety
Child Safety Locks
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
2020 Cadillac XT6