Menu
Account
Sign In

2020 Cadillac XT6

39,500 KM

Details Features

$38,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Cadillac XT6

3.6L V6 / SPORT / 4WD / HEATED & COOLED SEATS / NAVIGATION / BROWN LEATHER INTERIOR / PANO ROOF / APPLE CARPLAY & ANDROID AUTO

Watch This Vehicle
12403416

2020 Cadillac XT6

3.6L V6 / SPORT / 4WD / HEATED & COOLED SEATS / NAVIGATION / BROWN LEATHER INTERIOR / PANO ROOF / APPLE CARPLAY & ANDROID AUTO

Location

Scammell Auto Limited

232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3

902-843-3313

  1. 12403416
  2. 12403416
  3. 12403416
  4. 12403416
  5. 12403416
  6. 12403416
  7. 12403416
  8. 12403416
  9. 12403416
  10. 12403416
  11. 12403416
  12. 12403416
  13. 12403416
  14. 12403416
  15. 12403416
  16. 12403416
  17. 12403416
  18. 12403416
  19. 12403416
  20. 12403416
  21. 12403416
  22. 12403416
  23. 12403416
  24. 12403416
  25. 12403416
  26. 12403416
  27. 12403416
  28. 12403416
  29. 12403416
  30. 12403416
  31. 12403416
  32. 12403416
  33. 12403416
  34. 12403416
  35. 12403416
  36. 12403416
  37. 12403416
  38. 12403416
  39. 12403416
  40. 12403416
  41. 12403416
Contact Seller

$38,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
39,500KM
VIN 1GYKPHRS7LZ188940

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # JB-188940
  • Mileage 39,500 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Safety

Child Safety Locks

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Scammell Auto Limited

Used 2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 CUSTOM / DOUBLE CAB / 4WD / HEATED SEATS / DUAL EXHAUST / GENERAL GRABBER A/T TIRES / APPLE CARPLAY & ANDROID AUTO / for sale in Truro, NS
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 CUSTOM / DOUBLE CAB / 4WD / HEATED SEATS / DUAL EXHAUST / GENERAL GRABBER A/T TIRES / APPLE CARPLAY & ANDROID AUTO / 86,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2018 Subaru WRX PREMIUM / 6M / ADVENTURE LP PACKAGE / REVERSE CAMERA / BLUETOOTH / APPLE CARPLAY & ANDROID AUTO / AFTERMARKET EXHAUST for sale in Truro, NS
2018 Subaru WRX PREMIUM / 6M / ADVENTURE LP PACKAGE / REVERSE CAMERA / BLUETOOTH / APPLE CARPLAY & ANDROID AUTO / AFTERMARKET EXHAUST 208,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2015 Toyota Sienna LIMITED / AWD / 7-PASS V6 / LEATHER / SUNROOF / NAVIGATION / APPLE CARPLAY & ANDROID AUTO / POWER DOORS for sale in Truro, NS
2015 Toyota Sienna LIMITED / AWD / 7-PASS V6 / LEATHER / SUNROOF / NAVIGATION / APPLE CARPLAY & ANDROID AUTO / POWER DOORS 192,000 KM $27,500 + tax & lic

Email Scammell Auto Limited

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Scammell Auto Limited

Scammell Auto Limited

232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3

Call Dealer

902-843-XXXX

(click to show)

902-843-3313

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$38,900

+ taxes & licensing

Scammell Auto Limited

902-843-3313

Contact Seller
2020 Cadillac XT6