<p><br />Excellent condition! Financing available! Power steering! 3 seater, like new tires, bead lock wheels, front bumper with winch, roof, 1/2 windshield, full rear window, rear view mirror, LED roof light bar, Can-Am doors, stereo, cargo box under passenger seat, dump box, aftermarket rear bumper, rear LED back up lights, rock sliders, dash storage box.<br /><br />$18,900 +hst<br />Year    2020<br />Make    Can Am<br />Model    Defender HD10 XMR EPS<br />Mileage    2613 mi<br />Engine    1000 cc<br />Drive    4WD<br />Color    Black and Yellow<br />Fuel System    fuel injected<br />Cooling System    liquid cooled</p>

Location

Mike's Recreation & Cycle

40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2

902-899-2384

Excellent condition! Financing available! Power steering! 3 seater, like new tires, bead lock wheels, front bumper with winch, roof, 1/2 windshield, full rear window, rear view mirror, LED roof light bar, Can-Am doors, stereo, cargo box under passenger seat, dump box, aftermarket rear bumper, rear LED back up lights, rock sliders, dash storage box.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2020 Can-Am Defender HD10