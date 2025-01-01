$18,900+ tax & licensing
2020 Can-Am Defender HD10
Location
Mike's Recreation & Cycle
40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2
902-899-2384
Vehicle Details
- Body Style UTV / Side By Side
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Mileage 2,613 MI
Vehicle Description
Excellent condition! Financing available! Power steering! 3 seater, like new tires, bead lock wheels, front bumper with winch, roof, 1/2 windshield, full rear window, rear view mirror, LED roof light bar, Can-Am doors, stereo, cargo box under passenger seat, dump box, aftermarket rear bumper, rear LED back up lights, rock sliders, dash storage box.
Year 2020
Make Can Am
Model Defender HD10 XMR EPS
Mileage 2613 mi
Engine 1000 cc
Drive 4WD
Color Black and Yellow
Fuel System fuel injected
Cooling System liquid cooled
Mike's Recreation & Cycle
902-899-2384