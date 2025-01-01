Menu
2020 CAN AM MAVERICK MAX X3
2,831 MI

Excellent condition! Financing available! Power steering, Foxx gas shocks, CanAm front bumper, full enclosure including: roof, CanAm glass front windshield with electric wiper and washer, rear window, soft side windows, rear view mirror, CanAm stereo and speakers, bead lock wheels with 30 Carnivore Tires. Real clean X3!!!!

$23,900
Year    2020
Make    Can Am
Model    Maverick X3 TURBO RR
Mileage    2831 mi
Engine    1000 TURBO cc
Drive    4WD
Color    Black
Fuel System    fuel injected
Cooling System    liquid cooled

Mike's Recreation & Cycle
40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2
902-899-2384

Body Style: UTV / Side By Side
Fuel Type: Gasoline

