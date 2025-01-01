$23,900+ tax & licensing
2020 CAN AM MAVERICK MAX X3
Location
Mike's Recreation & Cycle
40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2
902-899-2384
Vehicle Details
- Body Style UTV / Side By Side
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Mileage 2,831 MI
Vehicle Description
Excellent condition! Financing available! Power steering, Foxx gas shocks, CanAm front bumper, full enclosure including: roof, CanAm glass front windshield with electric wiper and washer, rear window, soft side windows, rear view mirror, CanAm stereo and speakers, bead lock wheels with 30" Carnivore Tires. Real clean X3!!!!
Year 2020
Make Can Am
Model Maverick X3 TURBO RR
Mileage 2831 mi
Engine 1000 TURBO cc
Drive 4WD
Color Black
Fuel System fuel injected
Cooling System liquid cooled
