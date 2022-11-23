$26,900+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
2020 CAN AM MAVERICK X3 TURBO
Financing Available!!!
Location
Mike's Recreation & Cycle
40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2
- Listing ID: 9413170
- VIN: 3JBVPAY4XLK000019
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 600 KM
Vehicle Description
Like New! Financing available! Only 600 miles on this X3 Turbo! Full skid plate, rock sliders, wentch, lower door fillers, rear view mirror, 1/2 windshield, roof, rear storage trunk, curved full light bar. 64" wide.Bead lock wheels with 30" tires. Sharp looking bike!! For quick response Contact Mike text or call (902) 899-2384
Year
2020
Make
Can Am
Model
XRC Turbo X3
Mileage
600 MILES
Engine
900 cc
Drive
4WD
Color
Orange and Black
Fuel System
fuel injected
Cooling System
liqued cooled
