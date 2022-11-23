Menu
2020 CAN AM MAVERICK X3 TURBO

600 KM

Details Description

$26,900

+ tax & licensing
$26,900

+ taxes & licensing

Mike's Recreation & Cycle

902-899-2384

2020 CAN AM MAVERICK X3 TURBO

2020 CAN AM MAVERICK X3 TURBO

Financing Available!!!

2020 CAN AM MAVERICK X3 TURBO

Financing Available!!!

Location

Mike's Recreation & Cycle

40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2

902-899-2384

$26,900

+ taxes & licensing

600KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9413170
  VIN: 3JBVPAY4XLK000019

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 600 KM

Vehicle Description

Like New! Financing available! Only 600 miles on this X3 Turbo! Full skid plate, rock sliders, wentch, lower door fillers, rear view mirror, 1/2 windshield, roof, rear storage trunk, curved full light bar. 64" wide.Bead lock wheels with 30" tires. Sharp looking bike!! For quick response Contact Mike text or call (902) 899-2384

$26,900

Year

2020

Make

Can Am

Model

XRC Turbo X3

Mileage

600 MILES

Engine

900 cc

Drive

4WD

Color

Orange and Black

Fuel System

fuel injected

Cooling System

liqued cooled

Mike's Recreation & Cycle

Mike's Recreation & Cycle

40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2

