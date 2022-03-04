Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 CAN AM OUTLANDER

2,200 KM

Details Description

$13,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$13,900

+ taxes & licensing

Mike's Recreation & Cycle

902-899-2384

Contact Seller
2020 CAN AM OUTLANDER

2020 CAN AM OUTLANDER

850 XT EPS FINANCING AVAILABLE

Watch This Vehicle

2020 CAN AM OUTLANDER

850 XT EPS FINANCING AVAILABLE

Location

Mike's Recreation & Cycle

40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2

902-899-2384

  1. 8497346
  2. 8497346
  3. 8497346
  4. 8497346
Contact Seller

$13,900

+ taxes & licensing

2,200KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8497346
  • VIN: 3JBLKAU24L001988

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 2,200 KM

Vehicle Description

Excellent condition! Financing available! Blacked out Can Am wheels with really good rubber, power steering, front and rear bumpers, wintch, hand guards,passanger rear seat, trunk, fender protectors and passanger foot pegs, 2 sets of keys. Really nice bike!!!

CONTACT MIKE (902) 899-2384

www.mikesrecreationandcycle.ca

$13,900

Year

2020

Make

Can Am

Model

Outlander 850 XT EPS

Mileage

2200 km

Engine

850 cc

Drive

4WD

Color

Black

Fuel System

fuel injected

Cooling System

liqued cooled

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Mike's Recreation & Cycle

2019 CAN AM 1000 OUT...
 2,300 KM
$11,900 + tax & lic
2017 CAN AM OUTLANDE...
 1,100 KM
$10,500 + tax & lic
2009 Honda xr 650 l ...
 0 KM
$5,900 + tax & lic

Email Mike's Recreation & Cycle

Mike's Recreation & Cycle

Mike's Recreation & Cycle

40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2

Call Dealer

902-899-XXXX

(click to show)

902-899-2384

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory