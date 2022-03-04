$13,900+ tax & licensing
2020 CAN AM OUTLANDER
850 XT EPS FINANCING AVAILABLE
Mike's Recreation & Cycle
40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2
- VIN: 3JBLKAU24L001988
- Exterior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 2,200 KM
Excellent condition! Financing available! Blacked out Can Am wheels with really good rubber, power steering, front and rear bumpers, wintch, hand guards,passanger rear seat, trunk, fender protectors and passanger foot pegs, 2 sets of keys. Really nice bike!!!
CONTACT MIKE (902) 899-2384
www.mikesrecreationandcycle.ca
