<p><strong>Affordable 2020 CHEVROLET SPARK LT –– Brand new MVI!</strong></p><p> </p><p><strong><em>KEY HIGHLIGHTS!!!</em></strong></p><p>Great Deal + Easy Financing Available!</p><p>We price all of our vehicles below market value for a quick sale! Cash or financing options are available for qualified buyers.</p><p> </p><p>-<span style=white-space: pre;> </span>Automatic Transmission</p><p>-<span style=white-space: pre;> </span>1.4L 4cyl</p><p>-<span style=white-space: pre;> </span>Clean Carfax</p><p>-<span style=white-space: pre;> </span>30 DAY Powertrain Warranty with Extended Options Available</p><p>-<span style=white-space: pre;> </span>175,000 Kilometer’s</p><p>-<span style=white-space: pre;> </span>Brand new 2-year inspection.</p><p>-<span style=white-space: pre;> </span>Tires to match the season.</p><p>-<span style=white-space: pre;> </span>Fresh oil change or like-new oil!</p><p> </p><p><strong>FINANCING AVAILABLE!!!</strong></p><p>Submit Your Application at www.affordableautosales.ca (http://www.affordableautosales.ca/)</p><p>Call / Text: 902-890-9423</p><p>Email: info@affordableautosales.ca</p><p> </p><p> </p>

2020 Chevrolet Spark

175,000 KM

$10,999

+ taxes & licensing
Location

Affordable Auto Sales NS

731 Willow Street, Truro, NS B2N 5H2

(902) 890-9423

Used
Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

