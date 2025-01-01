$19,500+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2020 Chevrolet Trax
LT / AWD / APPLE CARPLAY & ANDROID AUTO / LEATHER / RS WHEELS / PUSH BUTTON START / BACKUP CAMERA
2020 Chevrolet Trax
LT / AWD / APPLE CARPLAY & ANDROID AUTO / LEATHER / RS WHEELS / PUSH BUTTON START / BACKUP CAMERA
Location
Scammell Auto Limited
232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3
902-843-3313
$19,500
+ taxes & licensing
Used
91,500KM
VIN KL7CJPSB9LB330629
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # CW-0629
- Mileage 91,500 KM
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Safety
Child Safety Locks
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Scammell Auto Limited
2010 Subaru Outback 2.5i PREMIUM / ALLOYS / FOG LIGHTS / ROOF RACKS / TOW PACKAGE 329,000 KM $2,000 + tax & lic
2012 Toyota Tundra 5.7L V8 LONG BED 2WD 245,000 KM $13,900 + tax & lic
2014 Volkswagen Jetta TDI / HIGHLINE / LEATHER / 193,000 KM $10,500 + tax & lic
Email Scammell Auto Limited
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Scammell Auto Limited
232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3
Call Dealer
902-843-XXXX(click to show)
$19,500
+ taxes & licensing
Scammell Auto Limited
902-843-3313
2020 Chevrolet Trax