2020 Chevrolet Trax

91,500 KM

$19,500

+ tax & licensing
2020 Chevrolet Trax

LT / AWD / APPLE CARPLAY & ANDROID AUTO / LEATHER / RS WHEELS / PUSH BUTTON START / BACKUP CAMERA

12343017

2020 Chevrolet Trax

LT / AWD / APPLE CARPLAY & ANDROID AUTO / LEATHER / RS WHEELS / PUSH BUTTON START / BACKUP CAMERA

Location

Scammell Auto Limited

232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3

902-843-3313

$19,500

+ taxes & licensing

Used
91,500KM
VIN KL7CJPSB9LB330629

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # CW-0629
  • Mileage 91,500 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control

Safety

Child Safety Locks

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Scammell Auto Limited

Scammell Auto Limited

232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3

902-843-XXXX

902-843-3313

$19,500

+ taxes & licensing

Scammell Auto Limited

902-843-3313

2020 Chevrolet Trax