2020 Ford Escape

12,043 KM

Details Features

$39,900

$39,900 + tax & licensing
$39,900

+ taxes & licensing

Scammell Auto Limited

902-843-3313

2020 Ford Escape

2020 Ford Escape

Hybrid Titanium, Like New!! AWD

2020 Ford Escape

Hybrid Titanium, Like New!! AWD

Location

Scammell Auto Limited

232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3

902-843-3313

$39,900

+ taxes & licensing

12,043KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8255024
  • Stock #: 1116
  • VIN: 1FMCU9DZ1LUA60540

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 1116
  • Mileage 12,043 KM

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Power Windows
Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Child Safety Locks
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Scammell Auto Limited

Scammell Auto Limited

232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3

902-843-3313

