2020 Ford Escape
Hybrid Titanium, Like New!! AWD
Location
Scammell Auto Limited
232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3
902-843-3313
$39,900
+ taxes & licensing
12,043KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8255024
- Stock #: 1116
- VIN: 1FMCU9DZ1LUA60540
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 1116
- Mileage 12,043 KM
Vehicle Features
Fog Lights
Power Windows
Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Child Safety Locks
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3