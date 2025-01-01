Menu
2020 Ford Explorer

110,025 KM

Details Features

$27,500

+ tax & licensing
2020 Ford Explorer

PLATINUM / AWD / LEATHER / APPLE CARPLAY & ANDROID AUTO / PUSH BUTTON START / REVERSE CAMERA / 3RD ROW 7 PASSENGER

12292509

2020 Ford Explorer

PLATINUM / AWD / LEATHER / APPLE CARPLAY & ANDROID AUTO / PUSH BUTTON START / REVERSE CAMERA / 3RD ROW 7 PASSENGER

Location

Scammell Auto Limited

232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3

902-843-3313

$27,500

+ taxes & licensing

Used
110,025KM
VIN 1FM5K8HC7LGA85763

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 110,025 KM

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Seating

Leather Interior

Safety

Child Safety Locks

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Lumbar Seat Adjustment

