$27,500+ tax & licensing
2020 Ford Explorer
PLATINUM / AWD / LEATHER / APPLE CARPLAY & ANDROID AUTO / PUSH BUTTON START / REVERSE CAMERA / 3RD ROW 7 PASSENGER
Scammell Auto Limited
232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3
902-843-3313
Used
110,025KM
VIN 1FM5K8HC7LGA85763
- Exterior Colour Brown
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 110,025 KM
Exterior
Fog Lights
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Seating
Leather Interior
Safety
Child Safety Locks
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
