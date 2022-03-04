$49,995+ tax & licensing
2020 GMC Sierra 1500
SLE | CREW CAB | CLEAN CAR FAX | $299 BI-WEEKLY
Location
Auto World Truro
204 Robie St, Truro, NS B2N 1L1
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 8520119
- VIN: 1GTU9BED8LZ133863
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 74,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2020 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE
ONLY $299 BI-WEEKLY
CLEAN CAR FAX
Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Remote Keyless Entry, Cruise Control, Rear View Camera!
Capable on road, relentless off road and completely composed when hauling a load, this professional grade GMC Sierra 1500 is easily the best work and leisure truck you could own. This 2020 GMC Sierra 1500 is for sale today in Moncton.
This GMC Sierra 1500 stands out against all other pickup trucks, with sharper, more powerful proportions that creates a commanding stance on and off the road. Next level comfort and technology is paired with it's outstanding performance and capability. Inside, the Sierra 1500 supports you through rough terrain with expertly designed seats and a pro grade suspension. You'll find an athletic and purposeful interior, designed for your active lifestyle. Get ready to live like a pro in this amazing GMC Sierra 1500! This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 33,800 kms. It's summit white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 355HP 5.3L 8 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Sierra 1500's trim level is SLE. Stepping up to this Sierra 1500 SLE is a great choice as it comes with enhanced features such as remote keyless entry, power windows and power door locks, a larger 8 inch touchscreen display with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and bluetooth streaming audio and is 4G LTE capable. Additionally, this pickup truck also comes with a leather wrapped steering wheel, power-adjustable heated side mirrors, a locking tailgate, a rear vision camera, StabiliTrak, signature LED lighting, cruise control, air conditioning and a CornerStep rear bumper for added convenience. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Remote Keyless Entry, Cruise Control, Rear View Camera, Touch Screen, Streaming Audio.
Financing For All Credit!
Up to $5000 Cash Back!
Same Day Financing!
Auto World Truro's “Satisfaction Guaranteed” checklist! This checklist is completed on every sale of a vehicle!
Checklist:
- Brand new 2 year MVI
- FREE 30 day warranty (with many options to extend at great prices)
- Vehicle comes fully detailed inside and out
- Fresh oil change
- Brand New or like new tires (winter or summer depending on the season)
- CarProof reports are available on all units.
With second-to-none quality control, unbeatable prices and incredible selection, you can be confident you will find the deal you are looking for at Auto World Sales & Service. We work incredibly hard during our multi-point inspection to exceed all expectations, we include professional detailing, NS Safety and Inspection, Lube/oil & air filter changes as well as a thorough road test! Please feel free to contact us by phone, e-mail or visit in person if you have any questions or to discuss your motoring needs. CarProof reports are available on all units.
Change your thinking about buying your next vehicle, Auto World Sales & Service, where every sold vehicle qualifies for a free oil change and free MVIs for life*
