2020 Harley-Davidson Street Glide

Excellent condition! Financing available!! Real cool bike! Stretch tank, custom front fender, 16 apes, custom grips, Clocks Werk windshield, adjustable blacked out highway pegs, aftermarket pipes, quick detach passenger backrest mount, custom tank center strap and fill spout, LED blinker kit, LED taillight, curved, blacked out license plate bracket, custom shorty areal. Super cool Harley!!!

$27,900
Year    2020
Make    Harley Davidson
Model    Street Glide Special
Mileage    29000 km
Engine    114 ci
Color    Red
Fuel System    fuel injected
Cooling System    liquid cooled

Mike's Recreation & Cycle

40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2

902-899-2384

Excellent condition! Financing available!! Real cool bike! Stretch tank, custom front fender, 16" apes, custom grips, Clocks Werk windshield, adjustable blacked out highway pegs, aftermarket pipes, quick detach passenger backrest mount, custom tank center strap and fill spout, LED blinker kit, LED taillight, curved, blacked out license plate bracket, custom shorty areal. Super cool Harley!!!

$27,900
Year    2020
Make    Harley Davidson
Model    Street Glide Special
Mileage    29000 km
Engine    114 ci
Color    Red
Fuel System    fuel injected
Cooling System    liquid cooled

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

