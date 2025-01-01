$27,900+ tax & licensing
2020 Harley-Davidson Street Glide
Location
Mike's Recreation & Cycle
40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2
902-899-2384
$27,900
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sport Touring
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Mileage 29,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Excellent condition! Financing available!! Real cool bike! Stretch tank, custom front fender, 16" apes, custom grips, Clocks Werk windshield, adjustable blacked out highway pegs, aftermarket pipes, quick detach passenger backrest mount, custom tank center strap and fill spout, LED blinker kit, LED taillight, curved, blacked out license plate bracket, custom shorty areal. Super cool Harley!!!
Year 2020
Make Harley Davidson
Model Street Glide Special
Mileage 29000 km
Engine 114 ci
Color Red
Fuel System fuel injected
Cooling System liquid cooled
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Mike's Recreation & Cycle
