2020 Honda Civic
EX / TOUCH SCREEN ENTERTAINMENT / APPLE CARPLAY & ANDROID AUTO / LANE ASSIST
Location
Scammell Auto Limited
232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3
902-843-3313
Used
76,000KM
VIN 2HGFC2F55LH032332
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 2216
- Mileage 76,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Safety
Child Safety Locks
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Scammell Auto Limited
232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3
