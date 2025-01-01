Menu
Account
Sign In

2020 Honda Civic

76,000 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Honda Civic

EX / TOUCH SCREEN ENTERTAINMENT / APPLE CARPLAY & ANDROID AUTO / LANE ASSIST

Watch This Vehicle
12168300

2020 Honda Civic

EX / TOUCH SCREEN ENTERTAINMENT / APPLE CARPLAY & ANDROID AUTO / LANE ASSIST

Location

Scammell Auto Limited

232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3

902-843-3313

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
76,000KM
VIN 2HGFC2F55LH032332

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 2216
  • Mileage 76,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control

Safety

Child Safety Locks

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Scammell Auto Limited

Used 2017 Ford Escape SE 4WD / TRAILER HITCH /APPLE CARPLAY, ANDROID AUTO for sale in Truro, NS
2017 Ford Escape SE 4WD / TRAILER HITCH /APPLE CARPLAY, ANDROID AUTO 74,000 KM $16,500 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe SPORT / AWD / PANO ROOF / LEATHER / APPLE CARPLAY,ANDROID AUTO for sale in Truro, NS
2018 Hyundai Santa Fe SPORT / AWD / PANO ROOF / LEATHER / APPLE CARPLAY,ANDROID AUTO 101,000 KM $19,500 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport 2.4 / ALLOY WHEELS / FRONT WHEEL DRIVE / HEATED SEATS / ROOF RACKS / BLUETOOTH for sale in Truro, NS
2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport 2.4 / ALLOY WHEELS / FRONT WHEEL DRIVE / HEATED SEATS / ROOF RACKS / BLUETOOTH 220,000 KM $7,900 + tax & lic

Email Scammell Auto Limited

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Scammell Auto Limited

Scammell Auto Limited

232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3

Call Dealer

902-843-XXXX

(click to show)

902-843-3313

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Scammell Auto Limited

902-843-3313

Contact Seller
2020 Honda Civic