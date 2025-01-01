Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Excellent condition! Financing available! Power steering, Fully automatic and also electric shift option. IRS independent suspension with differential lock. This Rubicon was taken in on trade with inoperable speedo. Speedo has been replaced with a new speedo and reads 0 kilometers. Kilometers are unknown. Blacked out mag wheels with like new Bare Claw tires. Bike looks and runs great!!!<br /><br />$6,995<br />Year    2020<br />Make    Honda<br />Model    Foreman 520 Rubicon EPS<br />Mileage    1 km<br />Engine    520 cc<br />Drive    4WD<br />Color    Green and Black<br />Fuel System    fuel injected<br />Cooling System    liquid cooled</p>

2020 Honda Foreman 520

1 KM

Details Description

$6,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Honda Foreman 520

Rubicon

Watch This Vehicle
13145863

2020 Honda Foreman 520

Rubicon

Location

Mike's Recreation & Cycle

40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2

902-899-2384

  1. 1762355469100
  2. 1762355469566
  3. 1762355470052
  4. 1762355470514
  5. 1762355470948
  6. 1762355471403
Contact Seller

$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
1KM
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style ATV
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Mileage 1 KM

Vehicle Description

Excellent condition! Financing available! Power steering, Fully automatic and also electric shift option. IRS independent suspension with differential lock. This Rubicon was taken in on trade with inoperable speedo. Speedo has been replaced with a new speedo and reads 0 kilometers. Kilometers are unknown. Blacked out mag wheels with "like new" Bare Claw tires. Bike looks and runs great!!!

$6,995
Year    2020
Make    Honda
Model    Foreman 520 Rubicon EPS
Mileage    1 km
Engine    520 cc
Drive    4WD
Color    Green and Black
Fuel System    fuel injected
Cooling System    liquid cooled

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Mike's Recreation & Cycle

Used 2019 Can-Am Ryker 900 ACE for sale in Truro, NS
2019 Can-Am Ryker 900 ACE 9,000 KM $8,900 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Yamaha MT-07 for sale in Truro, NS
2022 Yamaha MT-07 9,500 KM $7,200 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Polaris - North Star Premium 1000 xp for sale in Truro, NS
2023 Polaris - North Star Premium 1000 xp 4,700 MI $26,900 + tax & lic

Email Mike's Recreation & Cycle

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Mike's Recreation & Cycle

Mike's Recreation & Cycle

40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2

Call Dealer

902-899-XXXX

(click to show)

902-899-2384

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$6,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Mike's Recreation & Cycle

902-899-2384

2020 Honda Foreman 520