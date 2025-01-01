$6,995+ taxes & licensing
2020 Honda Foreman 520
Rubicon
Location
Mike's Recreation & Cycle
40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2
902-899-2384
Vehicle Details
- Body Style ATV
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Mileage 1 KM
Vehicle Description
Excellent condition! Financing available! Power steering, Fully automatic and also electric shift option. IRS independent suspension with differential lock. This Rubicon was taken in on trade with inoperable speedo. Speedo has been replaced with a new speedo and reads 0 kilometers. Kilometers are unknown. Blacked out mag wheels with "like new" Bare Claw tires. Bike looks and runs great!!!
Year 2020
Make Honda
Model Foreman 520 Rubicon EPS
Mileage 1 km
Engine 520 cc
Drive 4WD
Color Green and Black
Fuel System fuel injected
Cooling System liquid cooled
