$23,900+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$23,900
+ taxes & licensing
Scammell Auto Limited
902-843-3313
2020 Hyundai Elantra
2020 Hyundai Elantra
Limited
Location
Scammell Auto Limited
232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3
902-843-3313
$23,900
+ taxes & licensing
70,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10082979
- Stock #: 1595
- VIN: KMHD84LF2LU000995
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Orange
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 70,000 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Scammell Auto Limited
Scammell Auto Limited
232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3