Make it Yours
2020 Jeep Cherokee
Trailhawk
Location
Zacks Auto Sales
339 Prince St, Truro, NS B2N 1E1
902-843-3900
101,717KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C4PJMBX7LD549351
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 101,717 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
4x4
9 Speed Automatic
